Cops Threatened to Kill My Family: NKorean Eyed in Murder Plot

“These men kept telling me to admit to the crime, and if not, my whole family would be killed, and you too won’t be safe. If you accept everything, you can live a good life in Malaysia,” Ri said.”This is when I realized that it was a trap … they were plotting to tarnish my country’s reputation.”

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to respond to Ri’s comments. Meanwhile, immigration Director-General Mustafar Ali said Friday that Ri has been blacklisted from re-entering Malaysia.

Malaysia is looking for seven other North Korean suspects, four of whom are believed to have left the country on the day of the killing. Three others, including an official at the North Korean Embassy and an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea’s national carrier, are believed to still be in Malaysia.

Police on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the Air Koryo employee, Kim Uk Il, but didn’t say why he is a suspect.

Kim’s death has unleashed a diplomatic battle between Malaysia and North Korea. Malaysia said it was scrapping visa-free entry for North Koreans, while the Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was “greatly concerned” about the use of the VX nerve agent.

Malaysia has not directly accused North Korea of being behind the killing, but the ministry statement came hours after a North Korean envoy rejected a Malaysian autopsy finding that VX killed Kim.

Ri Tong Il, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said that the man

probably died of a heart attack because he suffered from heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.