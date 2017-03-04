Cops Threatened to Kill My Family: NKorean Eyed in Murder Plot

Image: Kim Jong Nam

Kim Jong Nam in 2007. Jiji Press via AFP – Getty Images

“These men kept telling me to admit to the crime, and if not, my whole family would be killed, and you too won’t be safe. If you accept everything, you can live a good life in Malaysia,” Ri said.”This is when I realized that it was a trap … they were plotting to tarnish my country’s reputation.”

National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said he will hold a press conference on Tuesday to respond to Ri’s comments. Meanwhile, immigration Director-General Mustafar Ali said Friday that Ri has been blacklisted from re-entering Malaysia.

Malaysia is looking for seven other North Korean suspects, four of whom are believed to have left the country on the day of the killing. Three others, including an official at the North Korean Embassy and an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea’s national carrier, are believed to still be in Malaysia.

Police on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the Air Koryo employee, Kim Uk Il, but didn’t say why he is a suspect.

Image: Ri Jong Chol

