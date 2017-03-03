Warner Robins police urging bar goers to come forward after shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is urging anyone who was inside the Jus One More during Thursday morning’s shooting to come forward with information.

Officers say hundreds of people were inside the bar when two men were shot and killed around 1 a.m., but very few have spoken with investigators.

If you can remember anything from the incident, even if it’s just the smallest detail, contact Det. Shane Mann at 478-302-5378.

