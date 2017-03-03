UPDATE: Boil water advisory for affected areas around Forysth has been lifted

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WGMT) – The boil water advisory for Forsyth has been lifted for all affected areas, according to City Manager Janice Hall.

A water main break in Forsyth that put a section of the city under a boil water advisory and was on track to be cleared up by Friday afternoon.

According to Hall, the break had been repaired, but the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) needed to test the water to make sure it was safe to drink before lifting the advisory.

The areas of Juliette Road, Forsyth Landing, Evergreen Subdivision, Maynard Drive, Wilder Drive, and Joe Chambers Road were put under the boil water advisory on Wednesday following the break.