Trump Tweets Old Photo Of Schumer And Putin, Calls For Probe

President Donald Trump mocked the Democrats pushing the ongoing probe of his campaign’s ties to Russia by posting a photo of Vladimir Putin having a doughnut and a coffee with New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

Calling the Democrat “a total hypocrite,” Trump tweeted there should be “an immediate investigation” into Schumer and “his ties to Russia and Putin.”

Schumer quickly tweeted back that he would be happy to talk about the 14-year-old Putin photo and challenged Trump and his team to talk “under oath” about their dealings with Moscow.

Schumer also clarified what exactly he and Putin were noshing on.

Schumer’s spokesman Matt House also weighed-in with a dig at both Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is under fire for not disclosing during his confirmation hearing that he met with the Russian ambassador during the presidential campaign.

The photo is not exactly a smoking gun. It’s a shot from September 2003 when Putin, who was the Russian president at the time, came to New York City to celebrate the expansion of the Russian-owned Lukoil gas stations. The event was covered by a number of news organizations.

But several web sides, including The Drudge Report and Gateway Pundit, posted the picture after Attorney General Jeff Sessions bowed to pressure and recused himself from any federal probe of Russian meddling in the presidential election.

Sessions has denied doing anything improper but conceded he should have told the Senate panel about the meeting with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Trump has already repeatedly denied being in cahoots with Putin but has so far refused to reveal his tax records which could reveal any business dealings with Moscow.