Three Bibb County Schools designated as Reward Schools by the Georgia Department of Education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three Bibb County schools received a special honor Friday afternoon, as announced in a news release from the Bibb County School District.

Alexander II Magnet School, Heritage Elementary School, and Howard Middle School were all designated as Reward Schools by the Georgia Department of Education.

The schools received this honor thanks to a high standard of progress toward improving performance for all students.

Heritage and Howard Middle were named as Reward Schools in the Highest Progress category, meaning they placed in the top 10% of all Title I schools in Georgia over a span of three years on statewide assessments.

This was the first time for both schools to have been awarded this designation.

Alexander II was given the distinction of being a Highest Performing School, placing in the top 5% of all Title I schools statewide during the same three year time frame.

Alexander II has been a Highest Performing School since 2012, when the Reward School designations were first announced.