Taxpayers urged to pay past due bills before March 15th

MACON-BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you haven’t paid your 2016 taxes for real and personal properties, now is the time to do so.

The Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is urging tax payers to make payments to avoid penalties and liens on properties.

Letters were sent out on March 1st as a reminder to make payments. Tax commissioner Wade McCord says tax payers should act now.

“By sending this letter out is to let taxpayers know to give them one more chance to pay before we start the collection process,” Wade explains.

Payments should be made by March 15th to avoid liens and additional charges. A 5% penalty and lien will be filed for unpaid accounts after March 14th.

Payments can be made online or in person.