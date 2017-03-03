Speaker at Georgia College says “Black Minds Matter,” during powerful lecture

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A prominent nationally known speaker gave a lecture at Georgia College.

Dr. Luke Wood spoke to a nice size crowd over at Glass Room inside Kilpatrick Hall. Wood talked about helping young African American males succeed in school.

He spoke about his research which focuses on building success through personal relationships and mentoring. Many people in attendance felt his message was inspiring.

Student Terrell Davis said, “Our University here Georgia College is moving to a better atmosphere climate to diversity and inclusion. He is speaking to that especially with our College of Education. I hope the message goes past tonight.”

The next person to speak in the College of Education Social Justice Dialogue Series is Sonia Nieto. She’ll speak on April 6th.