Russian Dissident Survives Second Poisoning Attempt

Kara-Muzra has long campaigned against Putin and his inner circle. He was a driving force behind the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law and Accountability Act.

The act, named for a lawyer who was allegedly tortured and beaten to death in a Russian jail, targets individuals involved in corruption or human rights abuses. It’s been used to sanction several influential Russians.

“It is similar to what we had back in the Soviet days. We have media censorship. We have no free and fair elections in our country. We have political prisoners in Russia,” Kara-Murza said. “But there’s also one major difference: The members of the Soviet Politburo did not send their kids to study in the West. They did not store their money in Western banks. They didn’t buy yachts and cars and real estate in Western countries.”

And that’s why Kara-Murza — just weeks after waking up from the coma of his second poisoning — says he’s vowed to get back to work as soon as he feels healthier.