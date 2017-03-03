Rod Stewart Apologize for ISIS Lookalike Video

Rod Stewart’s wife has removed a homemade video from her Instagram account that showed the singer pretending to cut the throat of a friend in Abu Dhabi. Because the video showed Stewart apparently forcing the man to kneel atop a sand dune and then pretending to reach around from behind and cut his throat, it was reminiscent of an ISIS beheading video. Stewart apologized for the video on his official twitter account. “From re-enacting The Beatles Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre show. Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.” Stewart, 72, played the du Arena in Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. Rod Stewart appears to imitate ISIS execution for video.

The brother-in-law of a regional Yemeni al Qaeda leader confirmed to NBC News that the al Qaeda leader was killed overnight in a U.S. airstrike, one of a wave of strikes in Yemen that began Thursday. Osama Haidar was in a car in Abyan province with several other men when their car was struck by either a drone or a plane, said his brother-in-law , Aly Mohamed Somly, via phone from the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. “I found out today that he and four others were hit … and killed,” said Somly. “The car belonged to al Qaeda,” said Somly. He named one of the other dead men as Radwan al Naqib. Yemeni media described Haidar as the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in a portion of the governorate of Aden. Somly said that his brother-in-law joined al Qaeda’s Yemeni affiliate,after he was jailed and tortured. “Al Qaeda helped him out in jail and received him when he was released.” Somly said Haidar fought with al Qaeda against the Iranian-backed Shia Houthi rebels. He then found himself fighting Saudi and United Arab Emirates forces when those countries began fighting al Qaeda. Emirates troops took part in the January U.S. SEAL raid on an alleged al Qaeda encampment in the mountains of Yemen that left one SEAL dead. During the past two days, the U.S. has launched dozens of airstrikes in Yemen. An image released by a Yemeni organization purports to show bullet holes in a building damaged in the U.S. raid in Yemen to capture or kill Qassim al-Rimi. National Organization of Drone Victims

Seven Syrians who say they were tortured under President Bashar al-Assad’s regime have filed a criminal complaint against high-level military intelligence officials in a German court, describing how prisoners were suspended by their wrists for hours, subjected to electric shocks and raped. The German Code Against International Crimes allows courts there to prosecute crimes against humanity and war crimes regardless of where the incidents occurred or the victims’ nationality, according to the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which brought the case. The complaint filed Wednesday details what the center calls “inhuman conditions inside the prisons of the Military Intelligence Service as well as the systematic practice of torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.” One survivor alleges that he was beaten with a hard plastic tube for several hours and saw interrogators stab others with pencils. Another said cleaning chemicals were poured on his body, burning his skin. A 57-year-old lawyer who wrote articles critical of the Syrian government said he was given electric shocks during a two-week detention in 2015. Most of the victims and witnesses now live in Germany.

On Sunday tests of a KLM plane at Los Angeles International Airport yielded a positive hit for nitroglycerin, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. TSA agents were conducting explosive residue swab tests of items on KLM Flight 602, which was scheduled to depart LAX for Amsterdam just before 2 p.m., when they got the result. The TSA agents then notified LAX police, who swept the 747 with dogs, but found no evidence of an explosive device. Positive swab results do not necessarily indicate the actual presence of explosives, and nitroglycerin has other uses. For example, it is often prescribed to people who suffer from coronary disease, and has also been used in ointments. Authorities determined there was no risk to passengers, and the flight was allowed to depart after a delay of nearly two hours. It reached Amsterdam without incident. The test results still caused consternation, however — because not all the officials from other agencies who work at LAX were aware that the TSA conducts such tests. The random sweeps or “playbook exercises” date back more than a decade and are done in accordance with a little-known agreement with the European Union, in which the TSA conducts random sweeps on outbound flights. Sometimes that can include using dogs to search the cabin or, as in the case of the KLM flight, searching or swabbing various parts of the plane, including overhead bins, seats and seat pockets, for the presence of explosives or other threat items. Officials who were not informed about the TSA tests beforehand would like to meet with the TSA to discuss a protocol. In a statement, the TSA said it uses “seen and unseen tools to keep passengers safe,” which add “flexibility” to its security efforts. “In addition to introducing a high level of unpredictability, and therefore deterrence,” said a spokesman, “this type of random and unpredictable screening/inspection program represents another formidable layer of security and mitigates both unknown and insider threats.” Air and ground traffic arrives to LAX on November 26, 2014 in Los Angeles. David McNew / Getty Images, file

Sebastian Gorka, the White House foreign policy adviser who works for strategist Steve Bannon, has been crowing about three words Donald Trump uttered in his speech to Congress Tuesday: “Radical Islamic terrorism.” “After 8 years of obfuscation and disastrous Counterterrorism policies those 3 words are key to Victory against Global Jihadism,” Gorka tweeted Tuesday. Gorka has yet to address the fact that in his own PhD dissertation in 2007, he argued against putting a religious label on extremism. Doing so, he wrote, would do “a great disservice to law-abiding Muslims everywhere and also add an undeserved sense of quasi-religious legitimacy to murderous terrorists that have little in common with the teachings of the Koran or Mohammed.” Leaving that aside, it’s clear Gorka and his allies won a policy victory over others, including national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who advised Trump that associating Islam with terrorism plays into the hands of the enemy by risking alienating peaceful, law-abiding Muslims. Bannon and Gorka argue the opposite: That the U.S. must proclaim to the world that jihadi terrorism springs from a faction within the religion itself, thereby helping moderates win what they call the war within Islam. Asked about McMaster’s widely reported views on NPR Tuesday morning, Gorka responded that McMaster never said such things. Deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka, center, and ACU Board Member Zuhdi Jasser, left, participate in a discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Trump’s nominee to head up the intelligence community placed cyber threats at the top of his list of the most challenging issues facing the new administration. Former Senator Dan Coats, the nominee for director of national intelligence, laid out the threats he sees, including: the rising cyber threat, the “threat of radical Islamic terrorism,” China’s “troubling regional activism,” Russia’s “assertiveness,” and the threat from North Korea. Speaking about Russia, Coats said that its “assertiveness in global affairs is something I look upon with great concern,” adding that the U.S. needs to address it “with eyes wide open and a healthy degree of skepticism.” Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Coats also vowed to pursue an investigation into the possible Russian interference in the U.S. election, promising to hand over raw intelligence material that some lawmakers have requested. Coats said that Russia tried to influence the election and seemed to “have stepped up their game” in the cyber world. He later acknowledged that he has not yet seen the classified assessment about any attempted hacking or Russian influence. “This is something that needs to be investigated and addressed,” he said. Indiana Senator Dan Coats speaks briefly with the press following his meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 30 November 2016 AALBIN LOHR-JONES / POOL / EPA

A threat assessment prepared by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service describes Tuesday night’s presidential address to Congress as “an attractive target for violent extremists,” but says that as of Feb. 10 there was “no information to indicate a specific, credible threat.” Given the concentrated presence of government leaders and global media outlets, however, the Joint Threat Assessment says, “We remain concerned about unaffiliated lone offenders, homegrown violent extremists and domestic extremists … as well as the sustained interest of foreign terrorist organizations in attacking gatherings, landmarks and critical infrastructure.” The unclassified document, dated Feb. 23, was written by the FBI, DHS, Secret Service, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Washington Regional Threat Analysis Center. A joint threat assessment by several federal agencies published Feb. 23.

A Houston businessman was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for his role in a lucrative conspiracy to funnel cutting-edge U.S. microelectronics to the Russian military. Alexander Posobilov, 62, one of 11 people charged in the scheme, was a director of ARC Electronics, which shipped $50 million of electronics to Russia over the course of a decade. Posobilov was accused of evading export controls and concealing from suppliers that the products, which are used in a wide range of military systems, would end up in the Russian military’s hands. A research unit of Russia’s security service, an entity that builds air and missile defense systems for Russia and another that makes electronic warfare systems for the Ministry of Defense were among the recipients of the technology — which Russia was unable to manufacture at home, prosecutors said. “Posobilov helped lead a criminal operation that through lies and subterfuge profited handsomely from the unlawful sale and export of sophisticated American microelectronics for use by the Russian military,” U.S. Attorney Robert Capers said in a statement. Posobilov, who was convicted at trial with two others, has already appealed. The former owner of ARC, Alexander Fishenko, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in July. Five other defendants pleaded guilty and three are at large.