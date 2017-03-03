Mouse on a Plane: 'Very Small Customer' Delays Jetliner for Hours

Passengers on a San Francisco-bound British Airways flight were delayed after a mouse was spotted on board before takeoff.

Travelers were subsequently removed from the aircraft at London’s Heathrow Airport and forced to wait for four hours as a replacement jetliner was found, NBC Bay Area reported.

Despite the inconvenience, some passengers saw the funny side on Twitter. One even questioned whether the rodent had failed to obtain a visa.

“On this occasion there was one very small customer who we had to send back to the gate,” a British Airways spokesman told NBC News. “We are sorry for the delay.”

Mice have been known to chew through aircraft wiring, with potentially dangerous results, according to Reuters.

