Macon Bibb Housing Authority and Phi Betta Sigma giving free tax help

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is a program available to help ease the burden associated with tax season.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is aimed at helping lower income people save money during tax time. The Macon Housing Authority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and IRS have partnered for the second year to offer the program.

Karen Middleton, Chief of Resident Initiatives with the Macon Housing Authority came on 41Today today to talk about it. She was joined Gregory L. Brown, with Phi Beta Sigma.

The help is free and can save seniors, lower income and disabled people money.

According to the United Way’s VITA website, VITA assisted in filing more than 13,000 returns in 2015, resulting in total refunds of $14.5 million and saving working poor families more than $5 million in tax preparation fees.

There are two locations offering the help from February 13 to April 18. They are the Family Investment Center at 905 Main St. and Buck Melton Community Center at 150 Sessions Dr.

Remember, the help is free. Appointments are requested. To schedule yours, call 478-752-5185.