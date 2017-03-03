Macon Arts Alliance debuting cherry blossom inspired art exhibit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, and in anticipation of the Cherry Blossom Festival, the Macon Arts Alliance is deputing its “Tea Garden” exhibit.

Board Chair Steven Fulbright came on 41Today to talk about the exhibit. He says there are going to be multiple different mediums being shown including painting, origami, hand-blown glass and ceramics.

The art on display is inspired about the cherry blossom, so the pieces are colorful. Work from more than a dozen local artists will be shown and on sale.

Opening night is Friday, March 3 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The exhibit runs through March.

And, you can celebrate the First Friday of the 35th annual Cherry Blossom Festival at the Tea Garden Party on March 24 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.