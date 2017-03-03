Intersex Youth Poised to Complicate School Bathroom Battle

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele on February 2, 2017 in New York City. Brad Barket / Getty Images

The group also recently partnered with fashion model

Hanne Gaby Odiele, who came out as intersex and immediately became the community’s most famous representative.

According to Ittelson, the intersex youth that work with InterACT have been upset by the recent wave of “bathroom bills” and the news that the Trump administration

withdrew guidance designed to protect the rights of transgender students.

“A bill segregating folks based on biological sex inadvertently targets and demeans those born with intersex traits as well,” Ittelson said, noting that intersex youth are frequently not even considered in regards to such legislation because “there’s still such shame and stigma around these conditions.”

InterACT leapt at the chance to make a statement in the Grimm case because “we have a shared interest in bodily autonomy and being able to say what happens to our bodies.”

When Ellie, the 15-year-old intersex high school student, talks about the upcoming Supreme Court case, she calls Gavin Grimm “our friend.”

Ellie says the people around her take for granted that she’s a girl. No one ever asks her what her chromosomes are like, whether she’s got XX or XY (she has the latter). But she knows it’s different for kids like Grimm.

“I’ve never experienced direct discrimination in bathrooms or in school. I would have to explain to someone my internal anatomy for someone to understand,” Ellie told NBC News. “But for Gavin and other trans students, who need to safely access bathrooms, they’re being hurt by this bill.”

Both Ellie and Ittelson pointed out that transgender and intersex people have a sort of inverse, yet similar, experience when it comes to gender-related medical care. Intersex people are frequently given unnecessary surgeries or hormone treatments — before they are old enough to consent — to correct sex anomalies that parents and doctors feel are wrong. In contrast, transgender people often face obstacles when trying to access hormones and surgeries to correct the gender they feel is wrong.

“In my case, it took several intensive tests just to find out that I had chromosomes that didn’t fit the ideal biology of ‘girl,'” Ellie said. “And to require that you use the bathroom of your biological sex doesn’t make sense. Because girls can have XXY or XXO or any set or pattern of hormones or organs. And we’ll never know based on their outward appearance.”

Unlike many intersex and transgender kids, Ellie has a mom who supports her decision to get the medical care needed to affirm her gender.

“Ending discrimination against trans or intersex kids doesn’t take away anyone else’s privacy or safety,” Ellie added. “Intersex and trans kids are just kids. We’re perfect the way we are, we don’t need to be fixed.”

