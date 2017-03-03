Grassroots effort to support paid parental leave in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Warner Robins is set to take up the issue of paid parental leave for a second time.

It was struck down the first time, but tonight there’s a major grassroots effort to help it get passed the second time around.

The group Georgia Women and Those Who Stand With Us and others are making a big push to get this local law passed.

They met at My Grandma’s Empanadas in Warner Robins to figure out how to best energize their base.

Amber Schmidtke is with the group, Georgia Women and Those Who Stand With Us said, “Middle Georgia could lead the way. We are not known for being progressive. It would be amazing for something like this that enjoys bipartisanship to gain traction here.”

Last month the city voted down the idea of city employee’s getting 4 weeks of maternity leave. Councilman Tim Thomas voted down the first one. He plans on supporting the new local law that is being presented.

Tim Thomas, Warner Robins Councilman said, “I feel like if we’re going to pass a local law it needs to cover all employees and not just a small amount of employees. I personally felt like we were setting yourself up to be sued. This one cover all employees across the board.”

The new plan is in place includes paid maternity, paternity and adoptive leave.

Schmidtke told us, “When parents or when mothers especially go on maternity leave they face a significant financial burden. So alleviating that especially when I can get it at no cost to the city, it seems like a slam dunk, it seems like something we should do.”

The issue of paid leave time for parents is a huge political issue nationally. Now Warner Robins is posed to be a city leading the way on a hot button issue across the country.

City Council is set to vote on Monday.