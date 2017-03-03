Governors of Mexico Write to Support Detained 'Dreamer'

Protesters gather outside U.S. District Court during a hearing for Daniel Ramirez Medina in Seattle on Feb. 17, 2017. Jason Redmond / AFP – Getty Images, file

The DACA program — derided as “illegal amnesty” by critics — has protected about 750,000 immigrants since the Obama administration launched it in 2012. It allows young immigrants who arrived as children and are living in the U.S. illegally to stay and obtain work permits, good for two years at a time.

The program remains in effect, but President Donald Trump has left its future uncertain.

A 22-year-old Argentinian woman who came to the U.S. at age 7, Daniela Vargas, faces deportation

after her arrest Wednesday in Mississippi. A former participant in the program, she failed to renew her status when it expired last fall because she couldn’t afford the $495 fee until she finally reapplied last month, her lawyer said. She was arrested after criticizing Trump’s immigration policies during a news conference.