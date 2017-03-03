Florida Judge: Holding Inmates for ICE Is Unconstitutional

Image: James Lacroix

James Lacroix, of Miami-Dade, Florida, plead guilty to a felony charge of driving on a suspended license, but wasn’t released from jail despite being scheduled for release on time served. Miami-Dade Police Department

“This isn’t an immigration issue. It’s a detention issue,” Reizenstein told NBC News after the ruling was announced. He said the federal government has taken Lacroix into custody, and that they could deport him faster as retribution for the case.

“This doesn’t help [Lacroix] — he’s probably going to be deported, but this will help everyone else. [The ruling] is a direct blow to the president and his executive order,” Reizenstein said. “It’s a courageous blow by this judge.”

Reizenstein said he took on Lacroix’s case pro bono after he went to court on Tuesday for a different matter and saw the man plead guilty to a crime for which he had already served his sentence and not be released.

Gimenez agreed to drop Miami-Dade’s sanctuary status on Jan. 26, after

President Donald Trump issued an executive order eliminating most federal funding for cities with sanctuary policies in place.

Mayor’s Switch on Immigration Detention Protested in Miami-Dade

In compliance with the president’s order, Gimenez agreed to allow county jails to hold immigrants for the federal government who could potentially be deported. Miami-Dade County had not been complying with the federal government on these orders since 2013, according to Hirsch’s ruling.

“This case should appeal to conservatives all over country, but they’re not conservative. They’re anti-immigrant, and in this case the president of the United States blackmailed the county, and the mayor buckled,” Reizenstein said.

Lacroix, 45, legally entered the United States under emergency status given to Haitian nationals following the 2010 earthquake, according to Reizenstein. He was arrested several times for driving on a suspended license. His most recent arrest happened in early January.

Lacroix was also previously charged with battery and aggravated assault, but those charges were dropped, according to the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts.

The federal government made the request for the county to hold Lacroix two days after Gimenez changed the city’s sanctuary status, according to

the Miami Herald.

Image: Judge Milton Hirsch speaks at a hearing

