Film 'La Soledad' Is a Window Into Venezuela's Devastation

Poster for film “La Soledad.”

“I had not seen him in 15 years and when I saw him it was like we were kids again,” he said. He decided he had to show the world what was happening in his home country through José’s eyes.

The director made a demo reel, entered it at the Venice Bienniale Competition and won the funding to make the movie. Then he cast José as the lead. “The reason why I chose to use the real people is because it was the most honest way to portray a situation that’s real,” he said.

La Soledad lives up to its meaning in English, loneliness. The loneliness is palpable every day of José’s life. He’s on his own in his struggle to support his family. He is trapped in the desperate loneliness that accompanies the type of poverty that strangles hope.

“La Soledad” is making its way through the festival circuit, including the

Miami Film Festival on Monday, March 6 and the Atlanta Film Festival in April.

“I’m hoping people get the lack of hope and desperation that some of us see in the country,” the director said about his beloved Venezuela. “I hope it makes people understand what a Venezuelan immigrant has gone through.”

