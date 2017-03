WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Warren Marvin Leroy, 63, was last seen Wednesday night at Gramps n’ Grannies, an assisted living home on N. Houston Rd.

Leroy has a feeding tube down his nose because he has throat cancer. Officer say he was homeless prior to his stay at Gramps n’ Grannies and has no known family in the area.

If you know where Warren Leroy is, call Det. David Rice at 478-302-5378