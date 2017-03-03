Dashcam Video Shows Teen's Death in Fatal Police Stop

Nicholas Dyksma, 18. Dyksma Family

The deputies said they were monitoring Dyksma’s breathing and pulse while awaiting for emergency responders.

“Mr. Dyksma was breathing heavily and appeared to be disoriented. He would not respond to us and was acting as if he were going into shock,” Deputy Heath Dawson wrote in his incident report.

“When we could no longer find a pulse and Mr. Dyksma quit breathing, we determined to start CPR,” he added.

Dyksma was later pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the incident started.

Deputies said they found a prescription pill bottle in a back pack stashed in the bed of Dyksma’s truck.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley told NBC News on Friday that the office can’t comment because the case is in litigation. Three of the defendants named in the suit — deputies Dawson and William Sturdevant and former deputy Tommy Pierson — have not responded for comment. The sheriff’s department said Pierson was terminated in 2016 for unrelated reasons.

A fourth defendant, Sgt. Joe Harmon, could not be reached for comment.

The Dyksma family is asking for a jury trial and damages in an amount determined by the jurors.

Greg Dyksma said he understands his son had drugs in his system and for some unknown reason fled police — but he didn’t deserve to die.

“My son was 115 pounds. He wasn’t moving, he wasn’t fighting, he wasn’t doing anything,” his distraught dad said. “That’s an execution.”

He added that his son’s alopecia, which causes hair loss, led him to get picked on growing up and put him in situations where his reaction was to flee.

“He wasn’t the type who would fight you,” Greg Dyksma said. “He would run.”

Dyksma’s mother, Tammy, added that her son’s death should instead prompt the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to reevaluate how they make arrests.

“I don’t want them to treat anybody else’s child like that,” she said.