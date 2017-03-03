China Embraces Trump's Mantra, Brands Torture Claims 'Fake News'

Police react in front of disbarred lawyer Jiang Tianyong’s portrait during a demonstration in Hong Kong on Dec. 23, 2016. Tyrone Siu / Reuters

The papers alleged this was a bid to discredit the Chinese government.

In addition, the state-run Xinhua news agency published a story

denouncing what it called the “imagination-based torture stories” about Xie’s mistreatment as “cleverly orchestrated lies,” and, of course, “fake news.”

To complete the state media full-court-press, the

People’s Daily newspaper carried a report Friday, highlighting the story from the Global Times, and alleging that medical checks showed Xie to be in good health.

Experts suggest that the term “fake news” has percolated into Chinese state media’s lexicon is no coincidence.

“Although mainland Chinese mainstream media always accuse Western media coverage of China’s human rights record and cases as biased, it’s very rare to see them use the term ‘fake news’ to describe Western media reports,” Patrick Poon, a China researcher at Amnesty International, told NBC News in an email. “Some party publications might have used the term but it’s just very rare in mainstream media.”

Poon added: “As Donald Trump has been discrediting some major Western media reports as ‘fake news,’ it seems that the mainland mainstream media might be borrowing this term from him to attack Western media coverage of human rights cases in China.”

Whether the embrace of a Trump-ism by China’s authoritarian government is of any wider significance, or is just a linguistic curiosity, remains to be seen.

However, organizations that champion press freedom in the U.S. have warned that any erosion of press freedoms in America would have an impact for journalists around the world.

“Any failure of the United States to uphold its own standards [of press freedom] emboldens dictators and despots to restrict the media in their own countries,” Sandra Mims Rowe, chairman of the Committee to Protect Journalists,

said in a statement issued prior to last year’s election.