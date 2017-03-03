Children’s Hospital set to host Teddy Bear Clinic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Going to the doctor can be a scary time for many, especially children. Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health is hoping to ease that experience by hosting a Teddy Bear Clinic.

On Saturday, March 4th, children can take their favorite stuffed animal to get a check up by professionals at the hospital. Children will be able to see their animals get x-rays, casts, and bandages.

“For all the things inside the hospital that can be scary to kids, it gives them a chance to touch it, feel it, listen to it, look at it,” said Children’s Hospital nurse, Cyndee Jones. “So when they come into the hospital for us, it makes it a little less scary.”

The event is on 800 First street, in the parking lot across from the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center. It starts 10 a.m. and goes on until 2 p.m. The event is free to everyone.