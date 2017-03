ORLANDO, Florida (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Day 3 in Florida as Bill Shanks continues his spring training assessment of the Atlanta Braves.

Today, Bill talks about the team’s “new” manager, as Brian Snitker gets ready to start his first full season as Atlanta’s skipper, after replacing Fredi Gonzalez last May.

Bill says no need to worry about any sort of inexperience, as Snitker has been a Brave for 40 years and has worked with some of the game’s best.