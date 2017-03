WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Warner Robins Thursday morning.

Investigators say the 22-year-old woman was laying on the train tracks when the train hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name won’t be released until family is notified.

Officers say it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Green Street and Highway 247.

The Warner Robins Police Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.