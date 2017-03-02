United Way helps celebrate literary icon’s birthday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School in Macon celebrated the birthday of a literary icon Thursday.

Theodor Seuss Geisel, also known as simply Dr. Seuss, was born on this day back in 1904.

In honor of the children’s author and Read Across America’s Dr. Seuss Day, volunteers from The United Way’s Read United program were on hand to read some of his most well-known works.

“Children love to read at any age,” said Burdell-Hunt’s United Way volunteer coordinator Susan Welch. “If you see students walking in this library, they get so excited about all these books that are here.”

According to Welch, Read United is an initiative at several schools across the area that finds volunteers to tutor and read to students ranging from kindergarten to third grade.

The aim is to help foster a love of reading to children at an early age.

“So, if you capture it early, even when children are infants, they love to read,” Welch added. “They need hands-on literacy as often as they can, whether it’s a newspaper, a magazine, or anything.”

If you’d like to volunteer and become a tutor yourself, you can call The United Way at 478-745-4732 or send an email to ReadUnited@unitedwaycg.com