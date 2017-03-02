Trump's Russia Crisis: A Timeline

Sen. Jeff Sessions is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be Attorney General of the United States, in Washington, DC. MOLLY RILEY / AFP – Getty Images

Jan. 12: The Washington Post First Reports That Flynn Made Calls to Russian Ambassador

The Washington Post columnist

David Ignatius first reports Flynn called Kislyak “several times” on Dec. 29, 2016. This raises questions as to whether or not US sanctions on Russia were discussed.

Jan. 13: Trump aide Sean Spicer says Flynn’s Russia Call Were For Setting up a Meeting Between Trump and Putin After the Inauguration

Trump then-spokesman Sean Spicer confirms Flynn spoke to Kislyak but did not discuss sanctions with him. Spicer says the purpose of the call was to schedule a time for Trump and Putin to speak post-inauguration.

Jan. 15: Pence Also says Flynn Didn’t Discuss Sanctions with Kislyak

During an interview with

CBS’ “Face the Nation,” then-Vice President-elect Pence says Flynn’s call with the Russian Ambassador was “strictly coincidental.” He also said that the Trump campaign had no contact with Russian officials.

Jan. 19, 2017 – The New York Times Reports Several Trump Associates’ Communications With Russian Officials is Under Investigation

Law enforcement officials and U.S. intelligence agencies tell

the New York Times they are investigating possible links between Russian officials and Trump’s associates. Those associates include former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and advisers Carter Page and Roger Stone. The FBI tells the Times it is leading the investigation and is working with the National Security Agency, the CIA and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit.

Jan. 24: FBI Probe of Flynn-Russia Phone Calls Finds Nothing Amiss

The FBI eavesdrops on telephone calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador but found

nothing improper, according to U.S. officials. The officials say there was never a formal investigation, and they listened to the calls as a part of routine eavesdropping on Kislyak.

Feb. 10: Officials say Flynn Did Discuss Hacking-Related Sanctions With the Russian Ambassador

A U.S. intelligence official tells NBC News Flynn

discussed hacking-related sanctions with the Russian ambassador before the Trump administration took office, contrary to assertions by Pence and Spicer. The official says there was no finding of any illegal activity.

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, on Feb. 1, 2017. Carolyn Kaster / AP, file

Feb. 14: Flynn Resigns as National Security Adviser

Flynn quits as Trump’s national security adviser hours after it emerged that the Justice Department informed the White House that it believed

he could be subject to blackmail.

Feb. 16: President Trump Defends Flynn, Says he Asked for Resignation

During a press conference, Trump calls Flynn a “fine person,” but

says he asked for his resignation. He tells reporters he was unhappy with how Flynn gave Vice President Pence “a certain (limited) amount of information.”

Mar. 2: The Washington Post Reports That Sessions met With Kisylak Twice in 2016

The Washington Post reports that Sessions met twice with Ambassador Kislyak, which he didn’t disclose during his confirmation hearing in January. Several Democrats call for Sessions’ resignation and some Republicans say he must recuse himself from any investigations into Russia.