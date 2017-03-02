Trump's Russia Crisis: A Timeline

MOLLY RILEY / AFP – Getty Images
Jan. 12: The Washington Post First Reports That Flynn Made Calls to Russian Ambassador
The Washington Post columnist
David Ignatius first reports Flynn called Kislyak “several times” on Dec. 29, 2016. This raises questions as to whether or not US sanctions on Russia were discussed.
Jan. 13: Trump aide Sean Spicer says Flynn’s Russia Call Were For Setting up a Meeting Between Trump and Putin After the Inauguration
Trump then-spokesman Sean Spicer confirms Flynn spoke to Kislyak but did not discuss sanctions with him. Spicer says the purpose of the call was to schedule a time for Trump and Putin to speak post-inauguration.
Jan. 15: Pence Also says Flynn Didn’t Discuss Sanctions with Kislyak
During an interview with
CBS’ “Face the Nation,” then-Vice President-elect Pence says Flynn’s call with the Russian Ambassador was “strictly coincidental.” He also said that the Trump campaign had no contact with Russian officials.
Jan. 19, 2017 – The New York Times Reports Several Trump Associates’ Communications With Russian Officials is Under Investigation
Law enforcement officials and U.S. intelligence agencies tell
the New York Times they are investigating possible links between Russian officials and Trump’s associates. Those associates include former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort and advisers Carter Page and Roger Stone. The FBI tells the Times it is leading the investigation and is working with the National Security Agency, the CIA and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit.
Jan. 24: FBI Probe of Flynn-Russia Phone Calls Finds Nothing Amiss
The FBI eavesdrops on telephone calls between Flynn and the Russian ambassador but found
nothing improper, according to U.S. officials. The officials say there was never a formal investigation, and they listened to the calls as a part of routine eavesdropping on Kislyak.
Feb. 10: Officials say Flynn Did Discuss Hacking-Related Sanctions With the Russian Ambassador
A U.S. intelligence official tells NBC News Flynn
discussed hacking-related sanctions with the Russian ambassador before the Trump administration took office, contrary to assertions by Pence and Spicer. The official says there was no finding of any illegal activity.
Carolyn Kaster / AP, file
Feb. 14: Flynn Resigns as National Security Adviser
Flynn quits as Trump’s national security adviser hours after it emerged that the Justice Department informed the White House that it believed
he could be subject to blackmail.
Feb. 16: President Trump Defends Flynn, Says he Asked for Resignation
During a press conference, Trump calls Flynn a “fine person,” but
says he asked for his resignation. He tells reporters he was unhappy with how Flynn gave Vice President Pence “a certain (limited) amount of information.”
Mar. 2: The Washington Post Reports That Sessions met With Kisylak Twice in 2016
The Washington Post reports that Sessions met twice with Ambassador Kislyak, which he didn’t disclose during his confirmation hearing in January. Several Democrats call for Sessions’ resignation and some Republicans say he must recuse himself from any investigations into Russia.