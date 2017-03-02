Trump Ratings On First Address To Congress Don't Beat Obama

President Donald Trump used to be a reality TV star, but his predecessor got better TV ratings the first time he addressed a joint session of Congress.

An estimated 48 million people in 33.9 million households tuned in on Tuesday night to watch Trump deliver his speech for a rating of 28.7, according to Nielsen.

His address was carried on NBC, MSNBC, NBC Universo and eight other national television networks.

By contrast, some 52.3 million in 37.1 million households watched President Barack Obama speak to Congress for the first time in 2009, Nielsen reported.

Obama’s speech was carried live on NBC , MSNBC and eight other national television networks for a rating of 32.5.

Trump did slightly better than President George W. Bush during his first congressional address in 2001. The 43rd President’s speech was watched by 39.8 million viewers in 28.2 million households for a rating of 27.6.

But President Bill Clinton had more eyes watching him that all three of his successors when he addressed a joint session of Congress for his first time in 1993.

Some 66.9 million viewers in 41.2 million households tuned in for a rating of 44.3. according to Nielsen.

Clinton’s speech was carried by just four national networks — NBC, CBS, ABC and CNN.