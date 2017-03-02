President Trump Goes 'Top Gun' in Navy Jacket and Cap

U.S. President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. March 2, 2017. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

“[They] just gave me this beautiful jacket. They said, ‘Here Mr. President, take this home.’ I said, ‘Let me wear it,'” Trump told the service members during an address aboard the ship. “And then they gave me the beautiful hat, and I said, ‘You know? Maybe I’ll do that.'”

Trump also mentioned his red caps, which became synonymous with his campaign and presidency, but said he had opted not to wear the “Make America Great Again” cap, preferring the Navy cap he’d been gifted.

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to Navy and shipyard personnel aboard nuclear aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Va., Thursday, March 2, 2017. Steve Helber / AP

“I have no idea how it looks, but I think it looks good. It’s a great looking hat,” he said. “Just like this is a great looking ship.”