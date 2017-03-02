President Trump Goes 'Top Gun' in Navy Jacket and Cap

Image: Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, Virginia

U.S. President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. March 2, 2017. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

“[They] just gave me this beautiful jacket. They said, ‘Here Mr. President, take this home.’ I said, ‘Let me wear it,'” Trump told the service members during an address aboard the ship. “And then they gave me the beautiful hat, and I said, ‘You know? Maybe I’ll do that.'”

‘Total’ Confidence: Trump Backs Sessions Amid Calls for Recusal, Resignation

Trump also mentioned his red caps, which became synonymous with his campaign and presidency, but said he had opted not to wear the “Make America Great Again” cap, preferring the Navy cap he’d been gifted.

