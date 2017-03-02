Military Draft Back In Sweden Following Security Concerns

Young recruits during an inspection at the regiment in Enkoping, Sweden on March 2, 2017. Sweden’s left-leaning government introduced a military draft for both men and women Thursday because of what its defense minister called a deteriorating security environment in Europe and around Sweden. Fredrik Sandberg / TT via AP

Still, she welcomed the reintroduction of military service and said she would consider such training even if she did not want to make it a career.

“I think this can give a feeling of comfort. Conscription strengthens our defense when we see so much ugliness in the world,” she said.

A government investigation last year found that with unemployment near zero among the talented youngsters the armed forces targets, only about 2,500 were recruited annually while the military needed 4,000.

The wages for professional soldiers run well below the national average for the age group, providing little monetary incentive, while the pool of potential recruits, primarily former conscripts from before 2010, has steadily shrunk.

“This buffer is now exhausted and that leaves great challenges in recruiting,” said Johan Osterberg, a researcher in staffing at the Swedish Defense University.

Swedish military expenditure has fallen from 2.5 percent of GDP in 1991, around the time the Soviet Union collapsed, to 1.1 percent of GDP in 2015, data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed.

Sweden, which is not a NATO member, has since increased spending and reassigned troops to the Baltic Sea island of Gotland besides urging local governments to step up contingency planning for a future war.

