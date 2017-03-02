Men arrested for mass steroid sales out of Capital City bar in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were arrested for possessing and intending to sell large quantities of steroids out of the Capital City bar where they lived Wednesday.

The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force took James Eric Scarborough, 33, and Paul Michael Creech, 35, into custody Wednesday afternoon. They are facing multiple felony drug charges.

Wesley Nunn, Commander of the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, called it the largest amount of steroids he’s seen in his life. His task force was called in during a separate investigation into Capital City and neighboring Chops by the FBI and IRS on Tuesday.

Nunn says Scarborough was mailing out vials of steroid liquid to customers across the United States and overseas. Creech was also involved with the sales.

Creech was allegedly living upstairs at Capital City and Scarborough was living in the basement of the bar located on S. Wayne Street.

The Ocmulgee Drug Task Force is continuing to investigate how and where Creech and Scarborough were getting the steroids. Nunn couldn’t say whether the owner of Capital City was aware of the drug activity but he said more charges could be filed.

Scarborough and Creech are currently in the Baldwin County jail. Creech is also charged with possession and intent to sell “wax” or “dab,” which is a form of marijuana.

The steroids are a Schedule III controlled substance and the marijuana is a Schedule I.

41NBC will continue to follow up on the separate investigation being conducted by the FBI and IRS.