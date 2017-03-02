Massive Mexico Sewage Spill Closes San Diego Beaches

Dozens of angry South Bay residents packed the International Boundaries Water Committee (IBWC) meeting Thursday evening, concerned about the more than 143 million gallons of raw sewage that contaminated nearby water.

The IBWC agreed to carry out a binational investigation into the massive sewage spill from Tijuana, Mexico at the meeting. Additionally, officials explained the situation to residents and answered their questions.

The meeting is underway. Check back for updates.

The spill, estimated to be more than 143 million gallons, has been described as the worst sewage spill in more than a decade by Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina.

IB Residents Want Answers in Sewage Spill

The leak began Feb. 6, according to a report by the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC). The sewage, which came from Mexico, slowly began seeping into the river and made its way up the coast, causing an unusual odor for those people living in Imperial Beach.

The odor has lingered in the community for weeks.

Dedina says the city filed an official complaint on Feb. 15. He wants to see the U.S. government investigate what caused the spill and why his city’s residents weren’t notified of the contamination.

The IBWC says the leak was likely caused by sewer construction gone wrong. The State Public Services Commission of Tijuana repaired a sewer line last month and during the repairs diverted sewage into the Tijuana River.

‘Tsunami of Sewage’ Spill Pollutes Imperial Beach

Local leaders believe the spill was preventable.

Weeks later, signs remain on the beach warning people to stay out of the ocean from Imperial Beach to Coronado.

In addition to community leaders, many residents are also furious, saying the sewage should’ve been recaptured and put back into the treatment system instead of being allowed to travel all the way into the Pacific Ocean.

Plus, they say they were never warned of the activity.

A preliminary U.S. investigation determined the spill released upwards of 143 million gallons of raw sewage, but Mexico says it was a much smaller amount.

Dave Gibson, Executive Officer San Diego Regional Water Quality Control Board, said that given advances, this should not have happened.

“Two-hundred years ago this might have been the state of the science but there’s absolutely no question, whatsoever, that the state of the science is you capture the sewage and you keep it in the system,” Gibson told NBC 7 on Thursday.

The spill prompted Gibson to write a letter to both U.S. and Mexican commissioners at the IBWC requesting the need for “improved sewer system reliability and interagency communication.”

The letter included a list of measures that Gibson said the Commission should consider including the detailed investigation into “the breakdown in communications” that led to the spill, “without any apparent attempt at diversion or public notification.”

Gibson also suggested developing a “binational public notification protocol for all sewage releases into storm water systems, the Tijuana River, or its tributaries.” This would include notifying public health agencies, landowners and the media in both countries, in the event that a spill like this happens again.

Gibson also wants to Commission to consider utilizing a back-up IBWC pump station in San Ysidro that, in his words, would “complement the existing CILA pump station in Tijuana, that could, under special circumstances, divert emergency flows to the City of San Diego’s Point Loma or South Bay wastewater treatment plants, or IBWC’s wastewater treatment plant.”

Other suggestions include:

• “Construction of a weir across the main channel of the Tijuana River to allow capture, retention, infiltration, or diversion of unexpected flows during the dry season to prevent or minimize impacts to the lower Tijuana River and Estuary and beaches in Tijuana, Imperial Beach, and Coronado.”

• “An enhanced and binationally coordinated watershed and coastal waters monitoring program to develop information that would inform our efforts through Minute 320 to improve environmental quality in both countries.”

To read the full letter, click here.

According to this document released by the IBWC Thursday, both U.S. and Mexican commissioners of the IBWC have agreed to investigate the transboundary sewage spill.

“The investigation will determine when the spill occurred, quantify how much sewage spilled, specify the characteristics of the sewage, and identify problems in procedures to notify the Commission and the public,” the IBWC’s document states.

The investigation on the spill and a report must be submitted within 30 days, per an agreement between U.S. Commissioner Edward Drusina and Mexican Commissioner Roberto Salmon. The Commission’s binational Water Quality Work Group will handle the investigation.