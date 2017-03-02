High-tech ‘T.E.D’ van visits Dublin VA Center

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Veterans at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center got a high-tech demonstration on the latest medical care technology–in a van.

‘T.E.D’ or Telehealth Education Delivered is a tech demo vehicle that visits veteran hospitals across the nation.

It’s equipped with medical technology from wound depth scanners to smart pads veterans can use to go to their doctors appointments from home.

VA coordinator Vicky Darley says they want their vets to know they don’t have to travel too far to receive the same quality medical care.

“(Veterans) may have difficulty driving or they may have trouble finding someone to take them to their appointments, so we’re able to offer those services out side of this facility in our community based clinics to keep them from driving,” said Darley

Darley added if you’re interested in finding where the T.E.D vehicle will be next, you can visit WWW.Ted2Go.com or follow the vehicle on twitter at #TED2GO.

The Dublin VA cares for over 38,000 veterans in 52 counties through out middle and south Georgia.

