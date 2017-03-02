Here's the List of Lawmakers Calling for Sessions' Recusal, Resignation

Following revelations about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ meetings with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, some lawmakers are calling for the the former Alabama senator to recuse himself from ongoing U.S. probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election or to resign from his post altogether.

Lawmakers calling for Sessions to recuse himself:

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Rep. Diane Feinstein (D-CA)

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT)

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA)

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY)

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA)

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH)

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Sen. Angus King (I-ME)

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO)

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI)

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH)

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA)

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA)

Lawmakers calling for Sessions’ resignation:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT)

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO)

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY)

Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC)

Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY)

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR)

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA)

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA)

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY)