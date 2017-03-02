“Eggs & Issues” over 2018 SPLOST

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new swim complex, fire stations and intersection upgrades were hot topics over hot breakfast at Houston County’s Eggs & Issues meeting Thursday morning. Leaders discussed the plans for the 2018 Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax (SPLOST). Polls opened for early voting on Monday and SPLOST is on the ballot.

Leaders went over their plans for the the $145 million 2018 SPLOST. Houston County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Tommy Stalnaker says the SPLOST is very important to the county.

“This is the only means this county, including all three cities have to do large capital projects,” said Stalnaker.

Director of Operations, Robbie Dunbar is looking forward to upgrade intersections with SPLOST money.

“One of the largest things, we’d like to do with this SPLOST is do intersection improvements,” said Dunbar.

Especially the intersection of Houston Lake Road and Feagan Mill Road.

“Sometimes in the evenings, you have to sit through three light changes to make it through,” said Dunbar.

There’s money in this SPLOST to widen roads, to renovate fire stations, buy new emergency vehicles and court house. This time around, there’s more money for Parks and recreation.

“We’re really just want to get in there and improve all existing parks,” said Director of Warner Robins Recreation, Jarred Reneau. “They’re old, and need to be updated tremendously, so we’re going to go in there and do every one of our parks in the city.”

Also added, would be a swim complex for swimmers to practice and compete. But all of that isn’t possible unless residents vote to renew the SPLOST.

“I think people have an interest, people have seen the results of the previous SPLOSTs,” said Stalnaker. “They’ve seen the benefits of the previous SPLOSTs. I think people will respond to it.”

You can at the Board of Elections office in Perry now through March 17th. For more information, visit the Board of Elections website.