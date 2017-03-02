Council will revisit paid maternity leave policy, with more options

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins City Council is expected to revisit a paid parental leave policy on Monday, March 6th. In February, the council denied the policy for paid maternity leave. It would have provided mothers with four weeks of paid leave after the birth of her newborn.

In response to the council’s 3-2 vote, groups like, Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us), the Warner Robins Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, the Houston County Branch of the NAACP and other concerned residents of Warner Robins, have worked together to come up with a new plan.

They proposed a 4/1/1 plan. This would include four weeks of paid maternity leave, one week of paid paternity leave and one week of adoptive parent leave.

If passed by the council, the plan would be the first of its kind in Middle Georgia.

There will be a public discussion Thursday, March 2nd at My Grandma’s Empanadas (120 S Armed Forces Blvd in Warner Robins).