Billionaire Elon Musk Just Took Advice From a Fifth-Grader

What multi-billion dollar company needs a marketing department when you can take the advice of a fifth-grader on Twitter?

Notoriously ad-averse tech firm Tesla will hold a contest for homemade commercials after the company’s founder, Elon Musk, responded to an idea sent to him on the social networking site by a girl named Bria late Wednesday.

In a letter sent via her father’s account, Bria said: “I have noticed that you do not advertise, but many people make homemade commercials for Telsa and some of them are very good. I think that you should run a competition on who can make a the best homemade Tesla commercial and the winners will get their commercial aired.”

She added: “You could give the winners a year of free Supercharging [the process by which Tesla drivers charge their vehicles] or a Model 3 Easter egg or something.”

Clearly charmed, Musk later responded: “Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We’ll do it!”

Tesla, which specializes in electric cars, batteries and solar power has long eschewed traditional commercials and advertising methods.

But that hasn’t dampened consumer awareness of the brand.

