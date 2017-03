ORLANDO, Florida (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Day 2 of Bill Shanks’ reports from the Braves spring training facility in Florida.

Today, Bill focuses on Atlanta’s pitching. They’ve got several veteran starters ready to take the mound in the likes of R.A. Dickey, Bartolo Colon, and Jaime Garcia. Those additions will hopefully bridge the gap until younger players down on the farm are ready for Big League action.

Plus, Bill goes into detail on a few arms in the bullpen worth keeping an eye on.