Attorney General Sessions Recuses Himself From Probe Of Russian Election Interference

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers a statement to the media regarding allegations he spoke with Russian officials during the general election campaign. NBC News

Sessions said he met with ethics lawyers and concluded: “I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in.”

But reading from his statement, Sessions stressed, “This announcement should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation or suggestive of the scope of any such investigation.”

Sessions is under fire for not disclosing during his confirmation hearing that he met with the Russian ambassador during the campaign.

“In retrospect, I should have slowed down and said, but I did meet with one Russian official a couple times, that would be the ambassador,” he said.

Sessions spoke shortly after President Donald Trump told reporters he had “

total” confidence in his AG amid calls from some lawmakers that he recuse himself or even resign from the Justice Department.

Earlier, Sessions denied meeting with Russian officials during the course of the presidential election to discuss the Trump campaign.

“I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign,” he

told NBC News, “and those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. And I don’t have anything else to say about that.”

Asked whether he would bow to demands from a growing chorus of Democratic and Republican lawmakers that he step aside from investigating alleged ties between Trump’s surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government, Sessions answered, “I have said whenever it’s appropriate, I will recuse myself. There’s no doubt about that.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said he welcomed Sessions’ recusal but added that the AG still needs to answer questions about his contacts with the Russians.

“He has to be brought back to the Judiciary Committee and provide an explanation,” Blumenthal told NBC News.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) applauded Sessions’ move on Twitter.