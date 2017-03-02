Assassins Didn't Kill Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother, Regime Says

Kim Jong Nam in 2010. AFP / AFP/Getty Images

North Korea has refused to acknowledge Kim Jong Nam’s identity, instead calling him “Kim Chol,” the fake name on his passport.

The government spokesman also asked why, if the two suspects murdered Kim with VX, did they not get ill?

“They are the ones who directly contained the liquid on their palms of the hands to apply to the face,” Ri said.

Malaysian police have previously said that both women washed their hands immediately after the alleged incident and that one of then vomited.

Ri, the North Korean spokesman, said that if VX was indeed used it should be sent to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“They should come to identify who is the one who made it, who is the one who brought it into Malaysia, who is the one who passed on this material to the two ladies,” he said.

Experts say that because VX is very hard to synthesize, other than in a government-level laboratory, it points to

the North Korean regime being behind the attack.