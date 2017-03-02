Area in Forsyth under boil water advisory expecting “all clear” by Friday

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A water main break in Forsyth that put a section of the city under a boil water advisory should be cleared up by Friday afternoon.

According to City Manager Janice Hall, the break has been repaired, but the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) must test the water to make sure it is safe to drink.

The areas of Juliette Road, Forsyth Landing, Evergreen Subdivision, Maynard Drive, Wilder Drive, and Joe Chambers Road were put under the boil water advisory on Wednesday following the break.

