Annual book sale brings out hundreds to Central City Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Old Book Sale is a reader’s paradise.

100,000 books were for sale starting Thursday at the annual event at Central City Park.

“We have every available category that you can imagine,” Larry Caldwell said.”We’ve got a lot of mint best sellers that are just absolutely gorgeous that are going for two or three dollars.”

Larry Caldwell works for Friends of the Library Macon, which hosts the event every year. He’s been working it for 33 years and of course, is a former librarian.

Avid readers Lynn Hawke and Rita Peed were at the book sale, scouring for books from their favorite authors. Hawke says she reads one or two books a week.

“I love biographies, I love travel books, romance books, I usually try to find a good author and then I’m absorbed with what they’ve written,” Hawke said.

Caldwell says people like Hawke and Peed are his ideal customers.

“We like to see people come in here and look for books that are their passion and they like to read about whether its history or passion or a collectible book.”

All of the books at the sale are donations. And the money from each sale is given to the public library’s.

The Old Book Sale is open Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Caldwell is excited to see how successful the sale is this year.

“They come in with their carts and bags and boxes and they have a good time. They find what their after and we’re happy for em,” Caldwell said.

For more information about the Old Book Sale, visit http://www.friendsofthelibrarymacon.com/events/.