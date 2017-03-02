AG Sessions Had Contact With Russian Envoy During Campaign

Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Jan. 10. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

called for an independent investigation, and some called for him to step down Wednesday night or at least to recuse himself from the official investigation.

“Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California said. “There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, also said Sessions “should resign immediately, and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue.”

told MSNBC that “it was shocking to the conscience” to find out that Sessions had met the Russian ambassador, given his statements to senators.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said: “It is essential that he recuse himself from any role in the investigation. This is not even a close call; it is a must.”

Franken added: “The American people deserve to know the truth about what happened between Russia and the Trump team, and I believe we need thorough and impartial investigations to get to the bottom of it.”

Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted: “If it turns out Sessions lied under oath, he of course will be [subject] to criminal prosecution & [should] immediately resign.”

An official familiar with Sessions’ interactions provided NBC News with a list of what was described as all of the then-senator’s known visits with foreign ambassadors last year. The list includes the Sept. 8 meeting with Kislyak.

The official told NBC News that Sessions came in contact with Kislyak a second time at a public event organized in July by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative policy group, where he spoke informally with a small group of ambassadors, including Kislyak.

The official said Sessions often met with ambassadors, discussing bilateral relations and issues, both positive or negative. Ambassadors would often make “superficial comments” about election-related news, the official said. But it was not the substance of their discussions, the official said.