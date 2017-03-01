Why a School Principal Visits Every Student's Home

Elizabeth MacWilliams, the principal of a middle school in North Carolina, makes a house call to each of her students’ homes. NBC News

MacWilliams said the greatest reward is seeing the major effects these visits have on her students.

“You can hear it when they speak, and I can see the way that they behave now in the classroom,” she explained.

It’s a win-win for everyone: not only have the students’ grades improved, but parents who once felt hopeless over their children’s progress are now overjoyed.

At first, Mariah Whittaker doubted a principal home visit could help her daughter Alana, an eighth grader who had been struggling in school.

“To have Miss MacWilliams come into our home and get to know us on a personal level just further strengthens [Alana] as a person and a student, and empowers her to do better in school,” Whittaker said. “She feels that much more supported.”

Underscroring how vital a principal’s personal touch can be, Alana made the honor roll for the first time this school year. She also joined the cheerleading squad and is looking forward to high school.

“She’s helped me view myself and realize that I do have potential,” Alana said.