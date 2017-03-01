Seven Baltimore Cops Indicted on Federal Racketeering Charges

Attorney General Loretta Lynch, right, speaks during a joint news conference in Baltimore on Jan. 12. to announce the Baltimore Police Department’s commitment to a sweeping overhaul of its practices under a court-enforceable agreement with the federal government. Patrick Semansky / AP

Posters detailing specific allegations from 2016 sat on either side of the podium during the press conference.

In one case, four of the officers are alleged to have stolen $200,000 from a safe and bags and a watch valued at $4,000. In July 2016, three officers conspired to impersonate a federal officer in order to steal $20,000 in cash.

Prosecutors said one officer helped a friend being tracked as part of a drug conspiracy remove a GPS tracking device placed by the Drug Enforcement Agency on the person’s car.

In another case, the officers watched a drug home for a full day and then stole $3,000 from people who later emerged from the home.

In yet another instance, an officer charged overtime while at a casino when the sergeant in charge was on vacation, the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office said. Another officer claimed overtime while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Sometimes, the officers turned off their body cameras to avoid recording what they were up to, according to the indictment.

As first reported by the Baltimore Sun, several of the officers were also highly praised in the October 2016 Baltimore Police newsletter in an article written by Lt. Chris O’Ree, a member of the ATF taskforce.

“I am extremely proud to showcase the work of Sergeant Wayne Jenkins and the Gun Trace Task Force,” O’Ree wrote. “Sergeant Jenkins and his team have 110 arrests for handgun violations and seized 132 illegal handguns.” He added, “I couldn’t be more proud of the strong work of this team.”

Rosenstein said that the investigation involved electronic surveillance and the installation of a recording device in the cars of one of the officers. He said that the recordings demonstrate “a lack of respect for the system, particularly in discussions about overtime.”

One of the accused officers reportedly said that working for the police department is “easy money.”

“I can assure you that for the officers that are doing their legitimate jobs, this is not easy money by any means,” Rosenstein said.

The president of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police, Gene Ryan, said he was “disturbed” by the charges.

“We are very disturbed over the charges filed against our members by the U.S. Attorney today,” Ryan said in a statement. “These officers are entitled to due process and a fair trial in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of our state.”