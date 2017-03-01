PwC Accountants Behind Oscars Flub Booted From the Show

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
The best picture flub wasn’t the only mistake during the ceremony Sunday night. A picture of Australian movie producer Jan Chapman was used in an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October.
In a post on Instagram, the academy said Patterson “was beloved in our community.”
“We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family,” said the academy, which
posted a corrected version of the In Memoriam video package online.