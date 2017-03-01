PwC Accountants Behind Oscars Flub Booted From the Show

Warren Beatty holds the envelope containing the name of what he believes is the best picture winner at the Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The best picture flub wasn’t the only mistake during the ceremony Sunday night. A picture of Australian movie producer Jan Chapman was used in an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October.

In a post on Instagram, the academy said Patterson “was beloved in our community.”

“We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family,” said the academy, which

posted a corrected version of the In Memoriam video package online.