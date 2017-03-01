PwC Accountants Behind Oscars Flub Booted From the Show

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Academy Awards Governors Ball

Warren Beatty holds the envelope containing the name of what he believes is the best picture winner at the Academy Awards Governors Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The best picture flub wasn’t the only mistake during the ceremony Sunday night. A picture of Australian movie producer Jan Chapman was used in an In Memoriam segment paying tribute to costume designer Janet Patterson, who died in October.

In a post on Instagram, the academy said Patterson “was beloved in our community.”

“We extend our deepest apologies and condolences to the Patterson family,” said the academy, which

posted a corrected version of the In Memoriam video package online.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Ann's Deli in downtown Forsyth is getting a new look and a new name.
10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Forsyth downtown restaurant gets new name, look
Read More»
22 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Nottingham Drive residents want drivers to slow down
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Obesity May Cause 11 Types of Cancer, Review Finds
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»