Nottingham Drive residents want drivers to slow down

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nottingham Drive residents are frustrated with drivers speeding through their neighborhood. It’s a popular road for people who want to stay away from all the traffic on Gray Highway.

“I get very frustrated,” said Katie White, who has lived on Nottingham for about three years.

She loves the area, but says the, “volume of traffic on the road and the speed that the cars are traveling,” concerns her.

Especially being a mother of three, White is concerned for the safety of her children.

“We have a lot of acreage on our property, but most of it’s wooded so the majority of their play time is in the front yard,” said White.

According to a report from Macon-Bibb Traffic Engineering, done in January, 20, 798 cars passed through Nottingham Drive, and 14, 701 of those were going over the 35 miles per hour speed limit.

“I get very concerned by cars coming so fast, and them being outside. I have to be out here with them because I just don’t trust, especially my four year old won’t get too close to the road and end up getting hit by a car.”

Robert Harden, who’s lived on Nottingham for eleven years says the amount of traffic has increased over the last few years.

“Many of them, certainly at the extremes of the day, early rush hour and in the evening, late afternoon. Seem to be, I would categorize them as cross county commuters folks who are coming in from Jones County and others.”

Residents have taken their frustration to Macon-Bibb County Commissioners. District two commissioner, Larry Schlesinger is working on lowering the speed limit.

“We just have to do what we can to minimize the safety risk, so going from 35 to 25 ought to be noticed by everyone who drives there,” Commissioner Schlesinger said.

This will be voted on by the committee in the next couple of weeks, then by the commission. It’s a process, but White is just happy something is being done about it. She hopes this will also allow the possibility for other safety measures.

“Eventually some speed calming devices, and hopefully a bike lane or pedestrian lane or bike lane down Nottingham,” said White.

Sargent Linda Howard, with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says deputies are currently patrolling the area and giving citations to speeders.