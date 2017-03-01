'No Disrespect': Conway Explains Why She Was Kneeling on WH Couch

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Kellyanne Conway takes a photo in the Oval Office

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway takes a group photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 27, 2017 in Washington. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images

“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us, and I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that,” Conway said. “I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

Dobbs said those who had determined Conway was disrespecting the Oval Office were guilty of “deplorable hypocrisy” and called it the “venom of the left,” referencing pictures of former President Barack Obama with his feet up on the Resolute desk.

“It is venomous,” Conway said. “It bothers my children, to be frank with you. I have 24/7 Secret Service protection because there are people out there who do wish us harm, and people should take that very seriously. I’m not a victim at all, but people should take very seriously the import of their words. Especially when they know I meant no disrespect.”

Image: Obama holds a meeting in the Oval Office in February 2011

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

30 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Adviser Crows Over “Radical Islamic Terrorism” Line
Read More»
36 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Clerical Abuse Survivor Quits Pope's Commission Over 'Shameful' Delays
Read More»
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Company 'Pauses' Launch of $89,000 Muscular Dystrophy Drug
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»