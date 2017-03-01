'No Disrespect': Conway Explains Why She Was Kneeling on WH Couch

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway takes a group photo of President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 27, 2017 in Washington. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images

“I was being asked to take a picture in a crowded room with the press behind us, and I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that,” Conway said. “I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”

Dobbs said those who had determined Conway was disrespecting the Oval Office were guilty of “deplorable hypocrisy” and called it the “venom of the left,” referencing pictures of former President Barack Obama with his feet up on the Resolute desk.

“It is venomous,” Conway said. “It bothers my children, to be frank with you. I have 24/7 Secret Service protection because there are people out there who do wish us harm, and people should take that very seriously. I’m not a victim at all, but people should take very seriously the import of their words. Especially when they know I meant no disrespect.”

President Barack Obama holds a meeting with Vice President Joe Biden and his advisers in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 10, 2011. Pete Souza / The White House

She added that if the photo begins a trend of people talking about showing greater respect for the office of the president and Trump, then she sees the outcome as a positive.