Milledgeville Habitat for Humanity building home, hosting 5K

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the support of its community, Milledgeville-Baldwin Habitat for Humanity is building its first home in nearly a decade – the latest success in a string of initiatives for the non-profit.

The group has chosen a single-mother with children as the deserving recipient. Katherine Lacksen, Community Outreach Coordinator, says its an exciting time because of how wonderful the family is.

She says one of the major supporters of Milledgeville Habitat has been Baldwin County Commissioner Tommy French. He and Lacksen came on 41Today to talk about what they’ve been working on and have coming up.

Recently, the Harrisburg community was used as an example of a successful neighborhood revitalization project for Habitat groups across the state. It was led by Milledgeville Habitat for Humanity.

Now, the group is focusing its attention on one of its major fundraiser, the Home Build Heroes 5K.

It takes place Saturday, April 8 at the Oconee River Greenway. There will be live music, awards, a raffle, and vendors. Registration is $20 and can be done by clicking here.

For more information, you can also visit the event Facebook page.