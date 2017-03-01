Lego Making 'Women of NASA' Figures

NASA astronaut Sally Ride in the interior of the Challenger space shuttle during the STS-41-G mission on Oct. 1, 1984. Getty Images

“That’s really going to be addressed by my administration over the years with more and more of these bills coming out and address the barriers faced by female entrepreneurs and by those in STEM fields,” said Trump.

The Women of Nasa Lego set is also perfectly timed to capture the buzz surrounding the film Hidden Figures, which was nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actress at last Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The stars of

Hidden Figures brought NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson on stage with them, where she was greeted with a standing ovation.

Johnson is one of the five NASA women depicted in the new Lego set. While Weinstock started the Women of NASA minifig project before the film came out, she told NBC News that she’s glad the film helped teach more people about Katherine Johnson’s achievements.

“It certainly is a wonderful confluence,” Weinstock said.