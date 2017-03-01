Iowa Pol's Bio Changed After 'Sizzler U' Discrepancy Emerges

Last week, Iowa Senator Mark Chelgren’s biography on his Iowa Senate Republicans page stated he had “a degree in business management from Forbco Management school.” That sentence has since been removed. www.iowasenaterepublicans.com

“I don’t know if they are still in business or not,” Chelgren said. “The school was created by Forbco Management, and I got a degree in hotel restaurant management.”

When Chelgren did not respond to several requests to provide a copy of a diploma or some other proof that he attended Forbco Management school, NBC News reached out to the Iowa State Senate Majority Leader’s office.

Chelgren continues to be described on the Senate web page as having “attended the University of California at Riverside majoring in astro-physics, geo-physics and mathematics.” He told NBC he took classes for three years but did not graduate.

University spokesman John Warren confirmed that Chelgren attended the school in 1992 and 1993 “with a major in physics.”

When asked to explain why when he only went to college for one year, Chelgren said he also earned an associates degree in science from “Riverside Community College” in California.

In pushing for passage of

Senate File 228, Chelgren claimed his own experiences with “liberal professors” prompted him to put forward a plan to impose a hiring freeze until the number of registered Republicans and Democrats on university faculties are within 10 percent of each other.

Critics have accused Chelgren of trying to impose a political litmus test on new hires for the state’s university system. They said that by pushing a bill that has little chance of passage Chelgren, who has a history of

courting controversy, is trying to burnish his bona fides with conservative voters.