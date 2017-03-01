Forsyth downtown restaurant gets new name, look

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A downtown Forsyth restaurant that’s been there for nearly 17 years is getting a new name and a new look.

Ann’s Deli couldn’t be gone for long–it’s a big part of Forsyth’s downtown.

“They have a big following of people that come here almost everyday for lunch,” said owner Ann’s Deli owner Greg Goolsby. “Ann and Chuck and Angie, they poured their heart into this business.”

That’s why Goolsby, who’s a city councilman, wants to end the renovation and get back to normal–with a new addition.

“We’re gonna convert to a more evening atmosphere, try to the spruce the bar up a little bit, add a few TVs,” said Goolsby.

Ann’s Deli has stood on the corner across from city hall for nearly 17 years.

“I personally think it’s the best restaurant location in Forsyth,” said Goolsby.

It’ll take on a new identity–the Pickled Okra, but keep what makes it unique–like the memorial wall for deceased veterans from Monroe County.

“Over time veterans or family members here in town would bring in family portraits of their you know their fathers, husbands, sons daughters, and as we renovated we wanted to keep this photographs,” said Goolsby.

The people that kept Ann’s going will stay the same as well.

“Angie, their daughter did all the prep and cook so she’s going to stay on board and do that,” said Goolsby. “The wait staff is going to stay on board that was here before.”

The wait is nearly over

“We want everybody to come back and get back into the routine of being here everyday,” said Goolsby.

A Forsyth staple will be back soon.